Wakefield head to St Helens ‘without any fear’, insists Chris Chester

Wakefield coach Chris Chester has insisted his side head to league leaders St Helens without any fear whatsoever this evening.

Trinity would become the first side this year to beat the Saints twice should they win tonight’s televised encounter, Justin Holbrook’s side having only lost at Wakefield and at home to Leeds this season.

And while Chester stressed that the challenge is a sizeable one, he believes they go there with confidence that they can breathe further life into their play-off push.

“It’s a massive challenge, isn’t it,” he said.

“I know they’ve only been beaten twice in Super League this year, once against us and once against Leeds, so they’re a very difficult team to beat. We’ve got to be a bit better defensively than we were in the second half against Widnes, and finish our sets a lot better.

“But we go there without any fear.”

Wakefield were worthy winners against the Saints in West Yorkshire earlier in the year – and while Chester admits they take confidence from that result, they will have to head across the Pennines with a slightly different gameplan this evening.

He said: “Against Saints, you’ve got to do the little things well and finish off any opportunities that we get. We played them here about eight weeks ago and we know how to beat them: and who knows. They’ve had guys on international duty and the rest of them have had a week off, so we should be confident going into the game off the back of a good win against Widnes.

“You change the way you play and defend against certain teams, and we’ll certainly change the way we attack against them this weekend. The coaching staff have done some hard work with them on the mats and in the video room, but its a game we look forward to.”