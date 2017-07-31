Wakefield hopeful of early Randell arrival as Allgood departs Trinity

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield Trinity are hopeful that new signing Tyler Randell could yet play for the club this season – but forward Mitch Allgood has left the club.

TotalRL can reveal that after Trinity successfully registered the hooker prior to the recent transfer deadline, plans are now underway for Randell to be in England and at Wakefield in the next couple of weeks.

Randell has a visa hearing this week, League Express understands, with a view to being able to arrive in the country and begin playing for Wakefield before next season begins, as had initially been planned. Should that be successful, Trinity would be confident of Randell debuting for the club against Leeds in next Thursday’s televised West Yorkshire derby.

It would be a major boost for the club, who confirmed last week that Randell was coming to Super League for the start of 2018.

But following the departure of Allgood, Trinity have been able to act sooner than expected to bring Randell in with the necessary quota spot being freed.

Allgood only joined Wakefield at the beginning of this season on a one-year deal from recently-relegated Hull Kingston Rovers, but it is understood Trinity and the forward have agreed to release him from his deal via mutual consent with immediate effect.

Allgood is understood be returning home to Australia with his family. His time at Wakefield was interrupted with injuries, with the prop recently missing six weeks out on the sidelines with a hand injury.

However, his time at Wakefield has now come to an end, it is understood.