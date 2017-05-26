Wakefield leave it late against Giants

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield Wildcats came from behind to edge Huddersfield Giants 28-26 and keep up the race for the Super League top four.

Ben Jones-Bishop dived over to give Wakefield the lead after just three minutes but Jake Mamo and Jermaine McGillvary soon turned the game on its head.

Lee Gaskell then barged his way over from close range to open up a 12-point lead with Martyn Ridyard’s third conversion from three.

Reece Lyne and Danny Kirmond went over late in the half however as the Giants lead was cut to 18-16 at half time.

Dale Ferguson extended the lead five minutes into the second half but Lyne’s second score ensured the game wasn’t over just yet.

Ridyard added another two points to Huddersfield’s tally with a penalty goal but Jones-Bishop’s second score gave Sam Williams the chance to put Wakefield ahead with the conversion, an opportunity he took advantage of to earn Trinity the points.

Wakefield: 1 Scott Grix, 5 Ben Jones-Bishop, 4 Reece Lyne, 18 Joe Arundel, 24 Mason Caton-Brown, 6 Jacob Miller, 7 Liam Finn, 8 Anthony England, 9 Kyle Wood, 20 David Fifita, 11 Matty Ashurst, 12 Danny Kirmond, 16 Tinirau Arona; Subs: 14 Sam Williams, 27 James Batchelor, 17 Craig Huby, 23 Keegan Hirst.

Tries: Jones-Bishop 2, Lyne 2, Kirmond; Goals: Finn 3, Williams 1.

Huddersfield: 1 Jake Mamo, 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 3 Leroy Cudjoe, 5 Aaron Murphy, 24 Darnell McIntosh, 4 Lee Gaskell, 33 Martyn Ridyard, 8 Sam Rapira, 14 Kruise Leeming, 15 Sebastine Ikahihifo, 30 Alex Mellor, 12 Dale Ferguson, 9 Ryan Hinchcliffe; Subs: 31 Adam O’Brien, 10 Shannon Wakeman, 16 Oliver Roberts, 18 Paul Clough.

Tries: Mamo, McGillvary, Gaskell, Ferguson; Goals: Ridyard 5.

