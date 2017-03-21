Wakefield and Leigh make two changes ahead of Thursday showdown

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Chris Chester and Neil Jukes have both made two changes to their 19-man squad ahead of Wakefield’s Betfred Super League showdown with Leigh Centurions.

Mason Caton-Brown and Mikey Sio have been replaced by James Batchelor and Keegan Hirst in the Trinity squad after their disappointing performance in defeat against Leeds last week.

Hirst’s inclusion hints at a potential debut for the former Batley star, whose only appearance so far this season has been for Wakefield’s dual-reg club, Dewsbury Rams.

Meanwhile, Dayne Weston and Curtis Naughton have been named in Leigh’s squad, replacing Martyn Ridyard and Glenn Stewart, the latter of whom has been ruled out following a two-match suspension.

Weston, the Australian forward, hasn’t played for Leigh since their opening-round defeat to Castleford.

19-man squads

TRINITY: Allgood, Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Batchelor, Fifita, Finn, Grix, Hadley, Hirst, Huby, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Kirmond, Miller, Tupou, Walker, Williams, Wood

CENTURIONS: Naughton, Brown, Higson, Crooks, Dawson, Drinkwater, Hock, Higham, Weston, Hansen, Pelissier, Tickle, Vea, Hampshire, Reynolds, Green, Hopkins, Acton, Burr.