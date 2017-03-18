Wakefield were out-muscled and out-enthused, says Chris Chester

4 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester delivered a damning assessment of his side’s performance as they slipped to a 38-14 loss at Leeds on Friday night.

Trinity had won back-to-back games before slipping to a comprehensive defeat at Headingley, with Wakefield unable to live with a rejuvenated Leeds outfit.

And Chester said: “We were out-muscled and out-enthused all night. They ran the ball a lot harder than we did and we were no match for them.

“I could tell in the first 10 minutes that we were a bit dishonest in the things we were doing. Leeds were by far the best side and it could have been a bit more had they executed a bit better.

“The standards we set eight or nine weeks ago when we discussed how we wanted to be perceived was a waste of time. We were poor straight from the kick-off and got beat by a far better team tonight.”

Chester also said that his half-time team-talk was unrepeatable – and admitted that some of his players may have gotten carried away by their recent good form.

“I can’t repeat what I said at half-time. I was very disappointed with certain individuals and the way we performed out there. Maybe a few of the guys have fallen in love with themselves after a couple of really good wins.

“We got blown away by Leeds. We couldn’t live with them. Like I said, we got out-muscled, out-enthused and maybe out-coached as well.”