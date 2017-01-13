Wakefield name squad for Castleford clash

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Chris Chester has stuck to his word and named a near full-strength squad for Sunday’s pre-season contest with rivals Castleford.

The Wakefield chief told TotalRL earlier this week that he would name his strongest team possible, and has done so, with all seven new signings named in the squad.

WAKEFIELD SQUAD TO FACE CASTLEFORD

Mitch Allgood

Tinirau Arona

Joe Arundel

Matty Ashurst

James Batchelor

Mason Caton-Brown

Jordan Crowther

Liam Finn

Scott Grix

Keegan Hirst

Craig Huby

Tom Johnstone

Ben Jones-Bishop

Danny Kirmond

Reece Lyne

Jacob Miller

Mikey Sio

Bill Tupou

Anthony Walker

Sam Williams

Kyle Wood