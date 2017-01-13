Wakefield name squad for Castleford clash

Wakefield name squad for Castleford clash

Chris Chester has stuck to his word and named a near full-strength squad for Sunday’s pre-season contest with rivals Castleford.

The Wakefield chief told TotalRL earlier this week that he would name his strongest team possible, and has done so, with all seven new signings named in the squad.

WAKEFIELD SQUAD TO FACE CASTLEFORD

Mitch Allgood
Tinirau Arona
Joe Arundel
Matty Ashurst
James Batchelor
Mason Caton-Brown
Jordan Crowther
Liam Finn
Scott Grix
Keegan Hirst
Craig Huby
Tom Johnstone
Ben Jones-Bishop
Danny Kirmond
Reece Lyne
Jacob Miller
Mikey Sio
Bill Tupou
Anthony Walker
Sam Williams
Kyle Wood

