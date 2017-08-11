Wakefield not here to make the numbers up, says Chester after thumping Leeds win
Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester believes Thursday night’s convincing win over Leeds shows his side are deadly serious about a tilt at Old Trafford this season.
Following a disappointing few weeks, Trinity produced one of their best performances of the season to beat the second-placed Rhinos 38-6 and move into the play-off places ahead of the remainder of this weekend’s game.
And Chester insists his side have proven they are not willing to simply let their season peter out.
He said: “We’ve shown with this performance tonight we’re not here to make the numbers up. We’ve got the monkey off our back as it’s our first Super 8s win and hopefully there’s a couple more wins around the corner. That now needs to be a benchmark. We’ve got as good a chance as anyone of competing for the top four.”
Chester also admitted he was particularly pleased with the win given his side’s below-par effort at Huddersfield six days earlier: which he called the worst performance of his tenure at the club.
“We’ve copped some criticism over the last seven days and rightly so, because the performance last week wasn’t to the standards we’ve set ourselves – but we answered a few questions tonight,” he said.
“Straight from the kick-off we showed some desire and had some ball control about us. We always knew that if we controlled the ball early doors, we’d get over the top of them. It’s a great response after a tough week.”