Wakefield not here to make the numbers up, says Chester after thumping Leeds win

Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester believes Thursday night’s convincing win over Leeds shows his side are deadly serious about a tilt at Old Trafford this season.

Following a disappointing few weeks, Trinity produced one of their best performances of the season to beat the second-placed Rhinos 38-6 and move into the play-off places ahead of the remainder of this weekend’s game.

And Chester insists his side have proven they are not willing to simply let their season peter out.