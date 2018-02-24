Wakefield pass Catalans test

Wakefield Trinity extended their unbeaten start to the year with a hard-fought 16-14 win over Catalans.

Les Dracs, who are now winless after four games, were improved from their defeat to Hull KR last week.

But Chris Chester’s side prevailed as Bill Tupou, Tom Johnstone and David Fifita scored for the visitors.

Catalans were ahead 10-8 at the break despite being out-scored two tries to one, with Benjamin Garcia’s scored being complimented by three goals.

But Fifita scored just after half-time and Liam Finn added a penalty goal to establish a 16-10 lead.

Lewis Tierney scored thereafter, but the conversion was missed and Wakefield hung on.

A full report will be in Monday’s League Express.