Wakefield are peaking at the right time, says Chester after they go fourth

Wakefield Trinity are in Super League’s top-four with one game of the regular season remaining: and coach Chris Chester says his side are peaking at the right time following victory against Widnes.

Trinity were comfortable 36-8 winners against the struggling Vikings to not only pick up another win, but move fourth ahead of Hull following their loss to Leeds.

Trinity now know that a win against St Helens next Sunday guarantees a top-four place and extra home game ahead of the Super 8s.

And a delighted Chester said: “I’m really pleased and proud of the efforts over 22 rounds and it’s all been about attitude, effort and desire and we had a hell of a lot of desire tonight. We scored some really fancy tries but what pleased myself and the rest of the staff was keeping them scoreless in the second half.

“We kept turning up for each other and came up with some excellent defence on our own try line. We are peaking at the right time and we can hopefully take that confidence through to the Super 8s competition.

“If we get a result next week against St Helens it will mean four home fixtures which will be massive for us.”

Chester also praised Bill Tupou for his efforts – as well as his pack for how they helped Trinity assert control on the contest.

He said: “Bill has been outstanding all season and he carried the ball very well again tonight, he defended well and was a real handful throughout.

“I thought the whole forward pack put in a fantastic effort and the two halves controlled the game for us. We were on the front foot and very dominant for 70 minutes out of the 80 after that first 10 minutes when we looked as though we had the pitch on our mind.”