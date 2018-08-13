Wakefield tie Lyne down to long-term deal

Wakefield have signed England Knights centre Reece Lyne to a new four-and-a-half year contract.

Lyne, 25, has proven to be one of Chris Chester’s most consistent performers since he joined the club as head coach over two years ago, scoring 44 tries in 128 appearances for Trinity overall.

His performances have earned him selection in the England setup, and Trinity have now rewarded him with a new long-term deal.

“The club approached me a few months back to talk about a contract extension and I am really enjoying my time here so it was a no-brainer.

“It will be a real honour to represent the club for 10 years and to get a testimonial at the end of it will be really rewarding.”

Chris Chester added: “It is great news for Reece and the club, he has been fantastic for us this year. He is happy here and very settled at the club and I look forward to working with him for the next three or four years.”

Chairman Michael Carter said: “I’m delighted that Reece is the latest of our young players to commit to the club long-term. 10 years ago this club lost a young Ryan Atkins to a bigger club, despite genuine interest from elsewhere with better offers, Reece has committed to stay here for the next four and a half years. I think that shows where we are as a club these days.”