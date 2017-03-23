Wakefield produce stunning comeback to defeat Leigh

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield Trinity overturned a 24-12 half-time deficit to defeat Leigh Centurions 28-24.

After a one-sided first-half in which Neil Jukes’ side dominated, Trinity put in a much-improved display in the final 40 minutes and Ben Jones-Bishop’s try ultimately secured victory.

Leigh won the forward battle and took the lead through Ben Reynolds.

Chris Chester’s side hit the front as Joe Arundel and Scott Grix scored, however the Leythers reasserted their dominance and entered the sheds in the lead as Micky Higham, Sam Hopkins and Ben Crooks all scored.

However, the hosts came out with renewed vigour and took the spoils as Tom Johnstone, Jacob Miller and Jones-Bishop scored, leaving Leigh in search of their first win on the road since promotion.