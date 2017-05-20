Wakefield romp to victory in opening game of 2017 Magic Weekend

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield further solidified their position in Super League’s top eight with an ultimately comfortable victory against bottom of the table Widnes in the opening game of the 2017 Magic Weekend.

The Vikings handed a debut to new signing Rangi Chase, but he was ultimately unable to inspire Widnes to only a third victory this season and the chance to move off the bottom of the competition.

That said, the Vikings were no match for a superb performance from Wakefield, who look an increasingly assured bet to finish inside the top eight for a second successive season – and they moved up to fifth with this latest win.

They scored six tries, including three in the first half which put them into a commanding 16-0 half-time lead they never looked likely to surrender. Chase’s first notable contribution was a poor pass which Ben Jones-Bishop intercepted, before Scott Grix scored two plays later.

Grix’s second followed on from a try by Reece Lyne before Lloyd White was sin binned for a dangerous tackle on Mason-Caton Brown – and Trinity took advantage shortly after the restart when Jones-Bishop crossed in the corner.

Ryan Ince gave Widnes some hope with a smart finish for his first Super League try – but it proved to be nothing more than consolation as late tries from Jones-Bishop and Matty Ashurst secured another victory for Wakefield. Widnes had the final say when Hep Cahill barged over.