Wakefield secure agreement to stay at Belle Vue as redevelopment plans come to light

Wakefield Trinity have agreed a deal that will keep them at Belle Vue.

A proposal has been agreed that will see a redevelopment of Belle Vue take place by 2020 and will allow the Super League club to remain at their long-held home next year.

As part of the agreement, Wakefield will remain at Belle Vue next season before leaving the ground as work takes place in 2019.

At a meeting with the owners of Wakefield Trinity, Cllr Peter Box CBE put forward a proposition to build a brand new community stadium at Belle Vue, along with a retail, residential and entertainment development.

Club owner Michael Carter and Chris Brereton have agreed to the proposal and have confirmed the club will remain at Belle Vue for the 2018 season, subject to the details being finalised.

Wakefield Council has agreed to take a lease out on the site which could result in renovation work starting in September 2018 and being finished ahead of the 2020 season, subject to planning approval.

“Myself and Chris Brereton are happy, after some tense negotiations, that we have agreed in principle a future ground for Wakefield Trinity,” Carter said.

“We are yet to agree all the minute details and have agreed with all parties that this will be finalised by October 31. If this proves to be satisfactory, then the club will stay at Belle Vue for 2018 and be in a new stadium as soon as possible.

“All parties involved have worked extremely hard to get to this point and hopefully we will see a brand new ground at Belle Vue in the near future.”

The Leader of Wakefield Council, Cllr Peter Box CBE, said: “I am delighted that Wakefield Trinity will remain in this City.

“Today we have shared a bold proposal that has the potential to deliver a new future for rugby league and community sport in this district. If we all work together Wakefield Trinity fans can have a ground to be proud of.

“I made it very clear in July that all parties needed to explore other opportunities to move the community stadium forward. And this is exactly what has happened.

“We have been working very hard to bring this new option to the table and believe it offers the Club, fans and Wakefield residents a viable plan for a new home ground for Wakefield Trinity and a new stadium for the community.

“I am also pleased to say that Yorkcourt have made a significant step forward by putting together ‘heads of terms’ that will help fund the delivery of a community stadium. We have moved on from where we were in July and are working positively together for the good of Wakefield.

“The future of the new Belle Vue proposal now rests with the Club and a Trust who need to produce a robust business plan that clearly demonstrates how they will generate income to meet the running costs and commercial rent.

“For the sake of the fans and the club, I would hope that this plan can be delivered as soon as possible so that we can, at last, start to make this stadium a reality.”