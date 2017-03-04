Wakefield secure Dean Hadley on loan deal from Hull FC

7 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield Trinity have signed utility forward Dean Hadley on a one-month loan deal from Super League rivals Hull FC.

The 24-year-old, who is a Hull-born academy product, has got extensive experience in the Super League and was handed the number 11 shirt ahead of the 2017 campaign for Hull, but has yet to feature for the Airlie Birds this season.

Hadley will link up with Chris Chester and his squad this week and will provide cover for Jonny Molloy who has a persistent ankle injury.

On the loan move, Hull FC head coach Lee Radford said: “With Dean’s injury picked up in the last month, it’s put him behind the eight ball a little bit with regards to selection.

“With the Reserves only having two fixtures over the next month, going out for four games will hopefully get him the chance of some first-team football over the next four weeks, which will allow him to get some much-needed game time.”