Wakefield set for further stadium talks today

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield officials will return to the table today for further crunch meetings with Wakefield Council in a bid to try and resolve the club’s long-standing ground situation.

Trinity remain frustrated plans for a 10,000-capacity stadium in nearby Newmarket are yet to get off the ground – five years after they were initially approved.

The club has grown frustrated over a lack of activity in recent times – with those frustrations exacerbated after sources told League Express they have seen nothing to suggest anything has moved forward in the last month.

And as reported in League Express, Trinity officials will resume talks with the leaders of the Council this afternoon as the deadline for where they will play next season fast approaches on the horizon.