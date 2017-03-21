Wakefield snub Featherstone approach

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw March 21, 2017 12:24

Wakefield snub Featherstone approach

Wakefield Trinity will NOT be playing at Featherstone Rovers’ Big Fellas Stadium next year, according to League Express.

The Championship club issued a statement last week declaring they would be happy for Trinity to ground-share with them at the Big Fellas Stadium from next season.

But, despite Wakefield understood to be having talks with several clubs about ground-shares, Featherstone is not thought to be an option.

“We completely understand the situation Wakefield find themselves in and would be more than willing to support them where we can,” Featherstone general manager Davide Longo said in a statement.

Five potential destinations for Wakefield

“Informal conversations between ourselves and Wakefield have been had in recent weeks and, prior to last night’s announcement, we formally offered Trinity an opportunity to begin formal discussions regarding a potential, temporary ground-share agreement for 2018 and, if needs be, beyond.

“We believe Wakefield playing here at Featherstone would be the best-possible fit for Wakefield supporters, given the fact our stadium is situated less than five miles from the Beaumont Legal Stadium.”

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw March 21, 2017 12:24

Super League

Read More

Championship

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital


Pocketmags Digital Magazine Newsstand

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More

RSS Fans Forum Discussions