Wakefield snub Featherstone approach

Wakefield Trinity will NOT be playing at Featherstone Rovers’ Big Fellas Stadium next year, according to League Express.

The Championship club issued a statement last week declaring they would be happy for Trinity to ground-share with them at the Big Fellas Stadium from next season.

But, despite Wakefield understood to be having talks with several clubs about ground-shares, Featherstone is not thought to be an option.

“We completely understand the situation Wakefield find themselves in and would be more than willing to support them where we can,” Featherstone general manager Davide Longo said in a statement.

“Informal conversations between ourselves and Wakefield have been had in recent weeks and, prior to last night’s announcement, we formally offered Trinity an opportunity to begin formal discussions regarding a potential, temporary ground-share agreement for 2018 and, if needs be, beyond.

“We believe Wakefield playing here at Featherstone would be the best-possible fit for Wakefield supporters, given the fact our stadium is situated less than five miles from the Beaumont Legal Stadium.”