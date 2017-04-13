Wakefield Stadium Trust responds to Council undertakings

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield & District Community Stadium Trust has responded to the leader of Wakefield Metropolitan District Council leader Peter Box’s statement in Wednesday’s Council meeting about forging a new partnership between the Council, the Trust and the developer Yorkcourt with the aim of developing a new stadium in the Newmarket area north of the city.

Councillor Box made it clear that he had held discussions with the developer and from those the stadium appears to be back on the drawing board, with the Council agreeing to reinstate a financial offer that was first made in 2009.

The Community Stadium Trust issued the following statement last night in response to Councillor Box’s statement.

“The Trust having heard the statement made this afternoon by Cllr Peter Box are most encouraged by its contents. We welcome the fact that the Developer has agreed to rescind the Unilateral Undertaking in favour of a Multi-Party Agreement involving the Council, the Developer and the Wakefield & District Community Trust. We further welcome the fact that the Newcold Development will contribute towards the 60,000m2 trigger point and that the Council, if requested to do so by the Trust, will provide the funding that was previously offered in 2009.

“The Trust has made it clear that it has no desire to look backwards but wishes to work closely with the Council and Developer in order to ensure that the much needed community stadium and associated facilities are provided for the citizens of Wakefield as soon as is possible.

“We will be meeting with the Council later this month and hope to be in receipt of the first draft of the new Multi-Party Agreement that Cllr Box referred to prior to that meeting in order that we can give it consideration and seek the views of the Trust’s Lawyers. This will be the first step on what we acknowledge will be a difficult road.

We would like to thank Cllr Box for his efforts in trying to resolve this matter and his pledge of continuing support and look forward to working with all parties to bring this to a successful conclusion.”