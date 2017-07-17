Wakefield star charged by the RFL

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Tinirau Arona has been charged by the RFL’s Match Review Panel following Wakefield’s recent victory over Widnes.

The Trinity forward, who scored his first try of the season in the victory, has been cited for kicking out at Widnes’ Joe Mellor in the 57th minute of the 36-8 victory.

Arona has an early guilty plea available, meaning he will avoid a suspension if he uses it due to the Grade A charge.

He is the only player to be charged this week, with Wigan winger Joe Burgess cautioned for ‘other contrary behaviour’.