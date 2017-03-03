Wakefield stun Saints

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield picked up their first win in 12 matches after a controversial penalty try secured them a superb 16-12 victory over St Helens.

Jacob Miller was awarded a try seven minutes from the end after Danny Richardson as adjudged to have held him back.

The reverse was a second on the bounce for Keiron Cunningham’s side, who suffered a rare off-night in attack.

Wakefield raced into an early 10-0 lead following a Mason Caton-Brown try and three Sam Williams goals.

However, Saints fought back, and having pulled one try back before half-time through Ryan Morgan, Mark Percival edged them ahead with two tries.

However, Saints missed all three conversions, allowing Wakefield to earn the win when Miller was awarded the try.

A full report will be in Monday’s League Express.

Saints: Makinson, Owens, Morgan, Percival, Swift, Fages, Richardson, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Wilkin, Peyroux, Knowles. Subs: Amor, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Walker, Taia.

Trinity: Grix, Johnstone, Lyne, Tupou, Caton-Brown, Miller, Williams, Huby, Wood, England, Ashurst, Kirmond, Sio. Subs: Finn, Arona, Fifita, Batchelor.