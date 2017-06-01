Wakefield suffer triple injury blow ahead of Salford clash

Aaron Bower
By Aaron Bower June 1, 2017 12:23

Wakefield suffer triple injury blow ahead of Salford clash

Wakefield have suffered a huge trio of injury setbacks – including the loss of star half-back Jacob Miller, who has suffered a broken leg and could be out for three months.

Miller suffered the injury during Wakefield’s win against Wigan on Monday, a victory which moved them into the top four on the Super League table.

Wakefield confirmed the injury news at their pre-match press conference today, while also confirming that new signing Adam Walker is set to miss eight to ten weeks worth of action.

Walker made his debut during the win at Wigan but suffered a medial rupture in that game, and he is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Finally, forward Tinirau Arona has torn a hamstring and will be out for five to six weeks.

Trinity head to second-placed Salford on Sunday.

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Aaron Bower
By Aaron Bower June 1, 2017 12:23

Super League

Read More

Championship

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More

RSS Fans Forum Discussions