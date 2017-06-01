Wakefield suffer triple injury blow ahead of Salford clash

9 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield have suffered a huge trio of injury setbacks – including the loss of star half-back Jacob Miller, who has suffered a broken leg and could be out for three months.

Miller suffered the injury during Wakefield’s win against Wigan on Monday, a victory which moved them into the top four on the Super League table.

Wakefield confirmed the injury news at their pre-match press conference today, while also confirming that new signing Adam Walker is set to miss eight to ten weeks worth of action.

Walker made his debut during the win at Wigan but suffered a medial rupture in that game, and he is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Finally, forward Tinirau Arona has torn a hamstring and will be out for five to six weeks.

Trinity head to second-placed Salford on Sunday.