Wakefield topple Leigh

Wakefield Trinity heaped misery on a gutsy Leigh Centurions side, downing the Leythers 40-26.

Neil Jukes’ side superbly overturned a 20-0 deficit to hit the lead midway through the second-half 26-22.

But Danny Tickle was subsequently sinbinned for a professional foul and Wakefield scored two tries in the following ten minutes through Joe Arundel and Mason Caton-Brown, while Danny Kirmond bagged his second to secure victory.

Wakefield were 20-0 ahead early on as Jacob Miller, Kirmond and Reece Lyne all scored.

But Leigh hit back to cut the deficit to four before half-time as Curtis Naughton, Jamie Acton and Matty Dawson all crossed.

Dawson and Naughton scored again to put Leigh ahead after the break, only for Wakefield to claim the win soon after.

Centurions: McNally, Dawson, Crooks, Brown, Naughton, Hampshire, Drinkwater, Hock, Pelissier, Green, Hanson, Tickle, Stewart. Subs: Hood, Burr, Acton, Weston.

Trinity: Grix, Caton-Brown, Lyne, Arundel, Jones-Bishop, Miller, Finn, Huby, Wood, Fifita, Ashurst, Kirmond, Hadley. Subs: Sio, Hirst, Arona, Tupou.