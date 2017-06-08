Wakefield Trinity confirm new deal for Jones-Bishop

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield Trinity have confirmed that Ben Jones-Bishop has agreed a new long-term contract with the club – as first revealed exclusively in this Monday’s League Express.

The winger, who joined Trinity back in 2016 from Salford Red Devils, has penned a new three-year deal to remain at Wakefield after impressing this season. He was understood to have attracted interest from Catalans about a move, but instead opted to remain at the Beaumont Legal Stadium.

Jones-Bishop has been an influential player since joining the club and has made 37 appearances, scoring 26 tries, 12 of those coming in the current campaign to help Wakefield up to the lofty heights of fourth ahead of this weekend’s home clash with third-placed Leeds.

Speaking on the deal, Jones-Bishop said: “I am delighted to have signed a new deal, I have enjoyed myself over the two years I have been here so to enjoy my stay I am very happy about, it is a great bunch of lads and coaches here.

Head coach Chris Chester added: “It is great to finally have Bish (Ben Jones-Bishop) sign a new deal, he has become an integral part of our squad and it is vital to be able to secure players with his calibre for the upcoming seasons.”