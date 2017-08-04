Wakefield Trinity eyeing up a slice of history in this year’s Super 8s

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester has called on his side to write their own chapter in the club’s rich history over the next seven games as they embark on the Super League Super 8s and their push for a first-ever top-four finish in the modern era.

Trinity began the Super 8s level on points with the top four, and know they will finish the weekend inside the play-off places should they win at eighth-placed Huddersfield this evening.

And Chester, who has guided Wakefield into a promising position thus far, says his squad should be motivated by the opportunity to do something no Wakefield side has done in the Super League era.

“We’ve got to make sure we get a result because it’s in our hands now and it would be a massive achievement,” he told TotalRL.

“It’s something Wakefield Trinity have not been able to do in Super League history. Huddersfield are a good side but if we want to get in we should be beating them. We’ve got the opportunity to create some history of our own here.”

Chester also offered his thoughts on how many wins gets Wakefield in, adding: “I’ve said five wins and John (Kear) has said four – John knows a bit more than me so I’ll go with John! It’s an open competition, isn’t it. We need to treat these seven games as cup finals and we need that grit and determination which has got us this far.”

Chester is likely to welcome half-back Jacob Miller into the fold tonight after a leg injury – and he insists his squad are raring to go following a break last week.

He said: “We’ve come back in good and refreshed, and the guys are ready. The break has come at the right time and the boys feel refreshed. We’ll give Jacob until as late as possible but if Milky says he’s ready to go, then he’s ready to go.

“They’ve brought some good players in before the deadline in Jordan Turner and Jordan Rankin but these are the games we should be winning if we want to get in that top four. We need to win this game.”

Chester also revealed there was positive news on the bid to get new signing Tyler Randell in the country in time for the remainder of this year.

He said: “We’re hopeful, yeah. The visa application has gone through and that got completed a couple of days ago. We’re hopeful we’ll get some positive news and we can’t see there being any issues. It’ll be a good addition to the squad.”