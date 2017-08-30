Wakefield on the verge of ‘something special’, admits new signing Tyler Randell

3 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Tyler Randell insists he jumped at the chance to join Wakefield Trinity early, saying he believes the club is on the verge of achieving something special as their play-off push resumes this weekend.

The 24-year-old hooker is in line to make his debut against Salford on Friday night, having brought forward his planned move from Newcastle Knights for 2018.

And, speaking exclusively to League Express, Randell says that he did not need much convincing to join a side that lies in fourth place with just four games remaining.

“They’re sitting good on the ladder and, while it’s going to be a real fight for fourth spot, hopefully I can help out the best that I can,” said Randell.

“Over the last 24 months I’ve watched Wakefield closely. They’re a club on the up and with what Chris (Chester, coach) and Michael (Carter, Chairman) are doing, it’s obvious something special is happening.

“I spoke to Chris a couple of times back in Australia and, with what they’ve done recently, it felt like something I wanted to be a part of really badly.

“They’re a good team who play for each other, and when the opportunity came up to come over now, I felt it was worth doing.”

Randell also has no fears about being thrown in the deep end at Salford, insisting he is ready to go. “I’m ready, definitely,” he added.

“By Friday I’ll have had another full week of training in me. That gives me plenty of time to familiarise myself with the plays – especially with playing hooker. That’s important.”

Randell claims to have always harboured ambitions of coming to Super League, having been a keen admirer of the competition for years.

“Ever since I started getting into Rugby League when I was about ten, I remember getting up early in the mornings to watch Super League,” he explained. “I don’t know why, but it’s something I’ve always fancied having a crack at.”