Wakefield without Fifita as Cas welcome back Holmes

Wakefield Trinity will be without David Fifita for their West Yorkshire derby with Castleford.

The powerhouse prop was pulled out of action ahead of the club’s defeat to Warrington last week and has not recovered in time for the game against the Tigers.

Tinirau Arona, who replaced Fifita in the squad, is included, while Joe Arundel and Kyle Wood have replaced Danny Kirmond and James Batchelor.

Meanwhile, Castleford have made one change, with Oliver Holmes being recalled after suspension to replace Jy Hitchcox.

Wakefield squad to face Castleford: Tinirau Arona, Joe Arundel, Matty Ashurst, Mason Caton-Brown, Anthony England, Liam Finn, Scott Grix, Ryan Hampshire, Keegan Hirst, Justin Horo, Craig Huby, Tom Johnstone, Ben Jones-Bishop, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Pauli Pauli, Tyler Randell, Bill Tupou, Kyle Wood.

Castleford squad to face Wakefield: James Clare, Matt Cook, Jamie Ellis, Alex Foster, Luke Gale, James Green, Oliver Holmes, Nathan Massey, Mike McMeeken, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Adam Milner, Greg Minikin, Junior Moors, Ben Roberts, Michael Shenton, Gadwin Springer, Jake Trueman, Jake Webster.