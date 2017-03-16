Wakefield without Reece Lyne and Anthony England for extended periods

6 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield Trinity have lost both centre Reece Lyne and prop Anthony England for a number of weeks due to injury.

Lyne picked up a knee injury during last Sunday’s win against Salford, with coach Chris Chester admitting in the aftermath of that game that he wasn’t sure how long the centre would be out for.

But scans have now revealed a ruptured knee ligament as well as a tear in his MCL – although Chester said that despite Lyne facing eight weeks on the sidelines, it could have been much worse.

“Reece has done both his MCL and ruptured a lateral ligament. The tear is a Grade 2 on the MCL but thankfully the ACL is fine – although we’re looking at seven or eight weeks on the sidelines. He’ll miss around 10 games,” Chester said.

“It’s disappointing for Reece but it’s a positive too because we thought it could have been season-ending. It’s likely to be eight weeks but he doesn’t need an operation thankfully.”

And Wakefield have decided to send prop England under the knife to correct a long-standing foot problem – with a four-week absence predicted.

“He’s been having injections since he came from Warrington, it’s something he brought with him, so we’ve decided to get him in for the op rather than get him through the season and risk more damage,” Chester said.

“It played a big part in why he didn’t play at St Helens so we’ve opted for the clean-up. We’ll be missing Engy for a month but Danny Kirmond, Mikey Sio and Anthony Walker all come in for Friday.”

Chester will also be without winger Mason Caton-Brown for Friday’s clash at Leeds, who has picked up a sternum injury. Ben Jones-Bishop will replace him in the side.