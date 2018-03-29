Wakey Wakey! Rugby League World New Issue Alert

Issue 444 (April 2018) of Rugby League World magazine is out Friday 30th March 2018

Women’s sport is growing year on year – and it’s great to see Rugby League getting in on the act.

The new Women’s Super League competition is about to begin, and we’ve got the lowdown on each of the seven clubs who will battle it out for Grand Final glory in Manchester in October in a six-page preview.

Of course the men’s season is well under way, and we’ve got plenty for fans to get their teeth into.

There are interviews with popular Wakefield prop David Fifita (and a chance to win a signed Trinity ball!), highly-rated Wigan winger Liam Marshall and long-serving NRL star Chris Heighington.

Meanwhile, Danny Ward tells us about life at London Broncos and George Flanagan explains why he’s so happy to be back at Bradford Bulls.

There’s also a look back at Hunslet’s former Parkside home in our latest Sacred Grounds feature.

We’ve put the spotlight on the noted Widnes Vikings development system and taken a close look at television coverage of Rugby League.

And with Super League in its 23rd season, we’ve put together an all-time table which reveals some fascinating results.

On the expansion front, we find out about developments in Africa, plus closer to home we discover details of a new club in Devon and take a trip back in time to the first attempt to take Rugby League to Cornwall.

Add in our regular coverage of Welsh and French Rugby League and, as always, the pithy observations of Dave Hadfield and lots more.

Enjoy the read!

