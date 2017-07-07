Wales captain confirmed for Student World Cup opener

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wales Rugby League Students have appointed Ieuan Jones from Northumbria University as their captain for the World Cup campaign that starts today when they face Scotland writes Ian Golden.

Jones captained the side in their Four Nations campaign last year. He has also recently had professional experience with South Wales Ironmen.

All games are being played in Sydney, Australia but the Wales squad have just come out of a training camp in Brisbane which culminated in them beating Griffith University 28-16.

Adrian Chaima led the way for Wales Students with two tries. Also crossing were Connor Meese, Matt Davies and Sion Jones. Paul Emanuelli converted three times and Fraser Stroud once.

Wales coach Latham Tawhai said: “It was a very physical encounter which is exactly what was needed leading in to the World Cup.

“There were some excellent performances with everyone eager to impress to make a claim for the opening game against Scotland.

“Ieuan Jones is the current Wales Students captain and he will continue in the role. He will be well supported by Paul Emanuelli and a core group of leaders we are fortunate to have in this year’s squad.”

Wales team manager Mark Jones has today launched a #TeamWalesRL hashtag to be used on all forms of social media. He says that this hashtag isn’t just about the playing squad, it’s about staff, supporters and anyone around Sydney who wants to come along and support the side.

Mark Jones’ message to the players was: “The Management want to create a unique atmosphere around our squad. With our impeccable behaviour and team ethos we are turning heads for the right reasons!

“To continue our mini invasion on Australia we want all parents, friends and supporters to be part of this journey. So if you have anyone in Sydney supporting us, we want them at training with us, on the buses to match day, spending time with us in the hotel and joining us on our days out. #TeamWalesRL.”

Already, former full Wales international Mark Lennon has been in touch with the side and, now living in the Cronulla-Sutherland area of Sydney, is planning to support them when they take on England on Sunday in their second game.

Lennon, who played in Super League for Celtic Crusaders, Castleford Tigers and Hull Kingston Rovers and won 18 full Wales caps, said: “As a Welsh side is playing in Sydney, I knew I had to go out and support them in the flesh. I wish them the best of luck and I hope they take the World Cup back to Wales. #TeamWalesRL.”

Wales Students’ primary sponsor is Coleg y Cymoedd, who run a Rugby Football League credited BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Sport. Four players from this year’s course are now in the World Cup squad in Australia.

For more information on how to join next year, go to http://www.cymoedd.ac.uk/courses/all-courses/course-detail-test-page.aspx?c=28757.