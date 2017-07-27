Wales close Wheelchair World Cup campaign on a high

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wales have finished fifth in the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup after beating Spain 66-45 in their final ranking match today writes Ian Golden.

This is despite the Welsh being down to just seven fit players, they were missing captain Mark Williams who sustained a shoulder injury in the Italy game and Harry Jones, who had suffered two seizures in the tournament through flash photography.

A shaky start saw Spain score two early tries before Wales then got their heads into the game and got stuck in, and led the Spanish 34-29 at the break.

Wales continued on in this manner and despite a plucky effort from the Spanish, the Welsh Dragons broke away and sealed the game.

Stuart Williams scored four tries, with Gary Preece, Alan Caron, Claire Cranston and Andrew Higgins each scoring two. Higgins also converted nine of the 12 tries.

Wales coach Steve Jones also gave a big shout out to Gary Taylor and John Doyle who, despite not scoring, were also invaluable on court.

At the end of the match the Welsh players where mobbed by the children from a local school who wanted autographs and to congratulate the squad, but to top off a great game, Claire Cranston was awarded player of the match.

Australia, meanwhile, beat Italy 58-45 in the Plate Final.

The competition reaches a climax tomorrow (Friday 28 July) with the World Cup Final between England and France at Perpignan.

Results

Thursday 27 July

FIFTH PLACED FINAL: Wales 66 Spain 45

PLATE FINAL: Australia 58 Italy 45

(both at Gymnase du Cosec, St-Orens)

Previous results

Thursday 20 July

Australia 72 Wales 24

France 71 England 31

Scotland 6 Italy 110

All at the Halle aux Sport, Carcassonne

Saturday 22 July

France 102 Australia 22

Spain 39 Italy 68

Wales 32 England 78

All at the Complexe La Rijole, Paimers

Monday 24 July

Scotland 18 Spain 54

France 118 Wales 10

England 80 Australia 26

All at the Gymnase du Lac, St-Jory

Tuesday 25 July

QUALIFYING FINALS

Australia 49 Spain 40

Italy 108 Wales 24

(both at Gymnase du Cosec, Albi)

Wednesday 26 July

SEMI-FINALS

England 78 Australia 36

France 98 Italy 6

(at Gymnase Compans Cafferlli, Toulouse)

Fixture

Friday 28 July

WORLD CUP FINAL

France v England (at Parc des Expositions, Perpignan, 6.00pm GMT)