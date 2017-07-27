Wales close Wheelchair World Cup campaign on a high
Wales have finished fifth in the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup after beating Spain 66-45 in their final ranking match today writes Ian Golden.
This is despite the Welsh being down to just seven fit players, they were missing captain Mark Williams who sustained a shoulder injury in the Italy game and Harry Jones, who had suffered two seizures in the tournament through flash photography.
A shaky start saw Spain score two early tries before Wales then got their heads into the game and got stuck in, and led the Spanish 34-29 at the break.
Wales continued on in this manner and despite a plucky effort from the Spanish, the Welsh Dragons broke away and sealed the game.
Stuart Williams scored four tries, with Gary Preece, Alan Caron, Claire Cranston and Andrew Higgins each scoring two. Higgins also converted nine of the 12 tries.
Wales coach Steve Jones also gave a big shout out to Gary Taylor and John Doyle who, despite not scoring, were also invaluable on court.
At the end of the match the Welsh players where mobbed by the children from a local school who wanted autographs and to congratulate the squad, but to top off a great game, Claire Cranston was awarded player of the match.
Australia, meanwhile, beat Italy 58-45 in the Plate Final.
The competition reaches a climax tomorrow (Friday 28 July) with the World Cup Final between England and France at Perpignan.
Results
Thursday 27 July
FIFTH PLACED FINAL: Wales 66 Spain 45
PLATE FINAL: Australia 58 Italy 45
(both at Gymnase du Cosec, St-Orens)
Previous results
Thursday 20 July
Australia 72 Wales 24
France 71 England 31
Scotland 6 Italy 110
All at the Halle aux Sport, Carcassonne
Saturday 22 July
France 102 Australia 22
Spain 39 Italy 68
Wales 32 England 78
All at the Complexe La Rijole, Paimers
Monday 24 July
Scotland 18 Spain 54
France 118 Wales 10
England 80 Australia 26
All at the Gymnase du Lac, St-Jory
Tuesday 25 July
QUALIFYING FINALS
Australia 49 Spain 40
Italy 108 Wales 24
(both at Gymnase du Cosec, Albi)
Wednesday 26 July
SEMI-FINALS
England 78 Australia 36
France 98 Italy 6
(at Gymnase Compans Cafferlli, Toulouse)
Fixture
Friday 28 July
WORLD CUP FINAL
Friday 28 July
WORLD CUP FINAL
France v England (at Parc des Expositions, Perpignan, 6.00pm GMT)