Wales squad announced for PNG opener
Wales have named three Super League stars for their World Cup opener against Papua New Guniea.
Salford forward Craig Kopczak will captain the side and will play alongside Saints duo Regan Grace and Morgan Knowles.
Uncapped Halifax youngster Chester Butler has been named in the 17 for the match in Port Moresby for PNG’s first of three fixtures in their home nation.
New Castleford singing will start on the wing for the home side, who are captained by Brisbane’s David Mead.
Catalans’ Paul Aiton also features, as does former Leeds hooker James Segeyaro.
PNG
1 David MEAD (c)
2 Justin OLAM
3 Kato OTTIO
4 Nene MACDONALD
5 Garry LO
6 Ase BOAS
7 Watson BOAS
8 Stanton ALBERT
9 Wartovo PUARA
10 Luke PAGE
11 Rhyse MARTIN
12 Rod Griffin
13 Paul AITON
14 Kurt BAPTISTE
15 Willie MINOGA
16 James SEGEYARO
17 Enock MAKI
18 Lachlan LAM
19 Stargroth AMEAN
20 Wellington ALBERT
21 Moses MENINGA
WALES
1 Elliot KEAR
2 Rhys WILLIAMS
3 Michael CHANNING
4 Andrew GAY
5 Regan GRACE
6 Courtney DAVIES
7 Matt SEAMARK
8 Craig KOPCZAK (c)
9 Steve PARRY
10 Philip JOSEPH
11 Rhodri LLOYD
12 Ben MORRIS
13 Morgan KNOWLES
14 Matty FOZARD
15 Sam HOPKINS
16 Ben EVANS
17 Chester BUTLER
18 Josh RALPH
19 Dalton GRANT
20 Christiaan ROETS
21 Matthew BARRON