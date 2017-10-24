Wales squad announced for PNG opener

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wales have named three Super League stars for their World Cup opener against Papua New Guniea.

Salford forward Craig Kopczak will captain the side and will play alongside Saints duo Regan Grace and Morgan Knowles.

Uncapped Halifax youngster Chester Butler has been named in the 17 for the match in Port Moresby for PNG’s first of three fixtures in their home nation.

New Castleford singing will start on the wing for the home side, who are captained by Brisbane’s David Mead.

Catalans’ Paul Aiton also features, as does former Leeds hooker James Segeyaro.

PNG

1 David MEAD (c)

2 Justin OLAM

3 Kato OTTIO

4 Nene MACDONALD

5 Garry LO

6 Ase BOAS

7 Watson BOAS

8 Stanton ALBERT

9 Wartovo PUARA

10 Luke PAGE

11 Rhyse MARTIN

12 Rod Griffin

13 Paul AITON

14 Kurt BAPTISTE

15 Willie MINOGA

16 James SEGEYARO

17 Enock MAKI

18 Lachlan LAM

19 Stargroth AMEAN

20 Wellington ALBERT

21 Moses MENINGA

WALES

1 Elliot KEAR

2 Rhys WILLIAMS

3 Michael CHANNING

4 Andrew GAY

5 Regan GRACE

6 Courtney DAVIES

7 Matt SEAMARK

8 Craig KOPCZAK (c)

9 Steve PARRY

10 Philip JOSEPH

11 Rhodri LLOYD

12 Ben MORRIS

13 Morgan KNOWLES

14 Matty FOZARD

15 Sam HOPKINS

16 Ben EVANS

17 Chester BUTLER

18 Josh RALPH

19 Dalton GRANT

20 Christiaan ROETS

21 Matthew BARRON