Wales Wheelchair lay down the law on flash photography after player suffers second seizure

WALES Rugby League’s Wheelchair side will not take to the pitch for their final World Cup match, the fifth-placed play-off game against Spain this Thursday, if flash photography takes place writes Ian Golden.

For the second time in as many matches, one of their players, Harry Jones, suffered a seizure due to the closeness of the photographer to the pitch.

His World Cup is now over because of this, while Wales will also not be able to call on Mark Williams who suffered a dislocated shoulder in yesterday’s 105-24 defeat to Italy.

These events overshadowed the game and the debut of Wales’ new Errea World Cup kit, which was worn in a match for the first time by any Wales side.

Claire Cranston also made history as the first female to score a try for Wales in a Rugby League World Cup.

Wales’ team manager Mark Andrew Jones said: “There are announcements and posters at every game regarding flash photography. We now remove the team from the pitch until it’s sorted.”

Coach Steve Jones added: “Mark Williams went to hospital with a suspected fractured collar bone which luckily for him turned out not to be broken but his shoulder dislocating. It was quickly popped back in and both he and Harry were discharged in the early hours with advice and medication. However this means both their World Cup journeys are over.”

The Welsh team would like to thank the organisers, medical staff and the local hospital but especially a big shout out to the Scotland team who rallied round and offered much needed support.

Wales’ World Cup dreams of a semi-final place were shattered by a strong Italian team but it was a lacklustre performance by the Welsh squad.

In addition to Claire Cranston’s historic try, the other tries were scored by Stuart Williams, Alan Caron, Gary Preece and Andrew Rhys Higgins, with Higgins converting twice.