Walker admits he wanted to make a statement in win against St Helens

Young Leeds full-back Jack Walker admits he was aiming to send out a statement during his man-of-the-match performance against St Helens on Thursday night.

Walker, making only his fourth senior appearance at the age of just 17, was impressive against the Saints in both attack and defence as Leeds moved up to second in the table with a 24-22 win against Justin Holbrook’s side.

And he says he was trying to send out a message that he’s capable of keeping his spot in the side ahead of next week’s trip to Salford.

“I’m building on from obviously not getting on against Castleford,” he said.

“I had to go on and make a statement really and try and get that position for Salford game.

“To get the two points was massive for us, and as for my performance, I thought I did well under the high ball and I felt comfortable. I was building in confidence every time I caught it and grew throughout the game.”

Walker also admits the victory was massive for Leeds as they solidified their position in the Super League play-off places with victory.

He said: “It was massive for us. We were in some dark places at times and our forwards were struggling a little bit so the boys did well and dig deep to get two points.

“Getting the win was massive and we can build now and try go and get two points at Salford – but we’ll have to bring our a-game.”

