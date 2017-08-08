Walker cut from Scotland squad following cocaine test

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Adam Walker has been removed from the Scotland squad after providing a positive drugs test.

The Wakefield Trinity prop was suspended by Wakefield last week after testing positive for cocaine, and he has now been omitted from Steve McCormack’s provisional train-on squad ahead of the World Cup.

His career looks in serious doubt, with Wakefield understood to be ready to cut ties with the forward.

Scotland RL chairman Keith Hogg said: “We totally support the RFL anti-doping regulations and the action undertaken by Wakefield Trinity. We will be withdrawing Adam Walker from our extended World Cup squad.”

The Bravehearts have replaced Walker with the addition of NRL youngster James Bell and Campbell Graham, who made their debuts for New Zealand Warriors and South Sydney Rabbitohs respectively last week.