Walker returns for Leeds as Hull lose key duo

Jack Walker could make his return to action in Leeds’ clash with Hull FC.

The teenager has been named in the 19-man squad after returning to training as his recovery from a knee injury develops.

Walker was injured in the club’s World Club Challenge defeat to Melbourne Storm, but has been recalled to the squad as the Rhinos look to return to winning ways.

But there will be no Liam Sutcliffe or Jimmy Keinhorst for the Rhinos, who have foot and knee injuries respectively. Adam Cuthbertson, Stevie Ward, Brett Ferres and Nathaniel Peteru also remain on the sidelines.

As for Hull FC, they have made two changes, with Bureata Faraimo and Liam Watts dropping out of the squad due to injury and suspension respectively.

They are replaced by Chris Green and Jack Logan in the squad, neither of whom have appeared this season.

It means Lee Radford is without several key stars, with Albert Kelly, Danny Houghton, Mickey Paea and Josh Bowden also ruled out.

Leeds Rhinos squad: Ashton Golding, Tom Briscoe, Kallum Watkins, Ryan Hall, Joel Moon, Richie Myler, Matt Parcell, Brad Singleton, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Carl Ablett, Brad Dwyer, Brett Delaney, Anthony Mullally, Mitch Garbutt, Ash Handley, Jack Ormondroyd, Jack Walker, Mikolaj Oledzki, Josh Walters.

Hull FC squad: Jamie Shaul, Jack Logan, Josh Griffin, Carlos Tuimavave, Fetuli Talanoa, Jake Connor, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Danny Washbrook, Brad Fash, Sika Manu, Mark Minichiello, Dean Hadley; Jordan Abdull, Chris Green, Jansin Turgut, Masimbaashe Matongo, Jordan Lane, Jack Downs.