Walking out in Manchester…

Manchester is the place to be tomorrow (Saturday) – at least for men and women over the age of 50.

Mancunians are hosting a fun and friendly introduction to Walking Rugby and quite a few folk are expected to show up.

Organiser Stefan Hopewell says: “Walking Rugby is a slower, non-contact version of rugby, but with no kicking or running, and is suitable for all abilities.”

The session is taking place at the Hough End Police Club, Mauldeth Road West, Chorlton, M21 7SX, at 11.30 and will last for about an hour.

Hopewell adds: “This will be the first time that Walking Rugby has been trialled in Manchester and we are very keen to add it as a regular event.

“The inaugural session is part of our Active Mancunians Programme for people aged over 50, or those with an illness.

“If the weather is dry we will be outdoors on grass – if it’s wet, we will use our indoor facility.”

Hopewell can be contacted on 073 7954 2341 for further information.