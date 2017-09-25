Walmsley cleared to face Castleford

2 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Alex Walmsley has been cleared to play in St Helens’ play-off semi-final with Castleford after being cleared of any wrongdoing in their victory over Salford.

The in-form Saints forward was put on report for an incident in the club’s win over Salford, after Tyrone McCarthy was left injured on the floor.

It was an incident that drew comparisons to Liam Watts’ red-card offence against Wigan earlier in the month, however, the Match Review Panel has not charged the Saints ace, who will now be free to play on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Ryan Lannon has been given a Grade D charge following his red card shortly after the incident involving Walmsley.

The Salford star has been handed a Grade D striking charge for the late challenge on Theo Fages.

He is one of five players charged this week.

Warrington’s Jack Hughes has been charged for Grade B punching following an incident with Hull KR’s Lee Jewitt, who received the same charge, while Batley’s Joel Farrell is facing a lengthy ban after being cited for a Grade E striking charge in their defeat to Sheffield Eagles. Farrell was sent off for the tackle on Sheffield’s Will Hope.

Oxford’s James Cryer has been cited for Grade A disputing a decision.