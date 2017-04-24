Walmsley and McMeeken set for England call-ups

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Alex Walmsley and Mike McMeeken are set to be called-up to the England squad for the mid-season test match with Samoa.

The uncapped duo will be unveiled on Monday lunchtime when Wayne Bennett’s squad is revealed for the Test on May 6th in Sydney.

Walmsley, 26, has been on the edge of the England squad since an impressive campaign in 2015, but post-season surgeries resulted in him being unavailable for the Test series against New Zealand that Autumn.

Meanwhile, McMeeken has enjoyed a near meteoric rise following his move to Castleford, with the Basingstoke-born back-row impressing once again during Castleford’s 2017 campaign.

Three Castleford players are set to make the trip, including Zak Hardaker, whose 18-month absence from the national team looks set to come to an end with both Sam Tomkins and Jonny Lomax currently out injured.

Bennett is expected to select a squad heavily featuring England players based in the NRL, although the team will also have a strong Super League contingent travel for the game in Sydney, which will be England’s final match before the World Cup later this year.