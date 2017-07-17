Walmsley scores wonder try in Saints win

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Alex Walmsley is arguably the hardest man to stop in Super League.

The St Helens forward has been at his destructive best this season, with his form rightfully earning him a place in England’s Elite Performance Squad.

Although he didn’t manage to earn a place in the Test match against Samoa earlier this year, his form has remained at a high level, and if he needed to get the attention of Wayne Bennett ahead of World Cup selection, he did it with an incredible try in Saints’ recent victory over Catalans.

Big Al is gone!! 🏃‍♂️💨@Saints1890 forward @engywalmsley goes 50 metres and even throws in a little step pic.twitter.com/RqLiN9HxBL — Betfred Super League (@SuperLeague) July 17, 2017

After picking the ball up on halfway, the former Batley prop storms through the Catalans defence unopposed.

But then in an unexpected twist, the 18 stone powerhouse provides an incredible piece of footwork to evade the Dragons fullback Tony Gigot.

His side-step would have made any agile winger proud, but he then goes on to complete the job, fending off some desperate defenders to score.

Walmsley has been one of Saints’ standout stars this seasons, scoring nine tries in 22 appearances. He is currently Super League’s top metre-maker and is the only player in the league to have gained more than 3,000 metres so far.

Justin Holbrook’s side defeated Catalans 46-28 on Sunday to move within three points of the top four.