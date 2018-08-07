Walmsley’s return getting closer, but not just yet

Alex Walmsley will have to wait a little longer for his return to action after undergoing scans last week.

The St Helens and England ace has been recovering from a fractured bone in his neck, but recently told League Express he could come back as early as this month if scans showed came back clear.

While his progress is going well, the specialists have decided they need to see more progress before giving him the green light.

“Alex got his scan last week and whilst he is progressing well they want to see some more bone healing before he can fully return,” head coach Justin Holbrook said.

“He will be back for another scan in a few weeks.

“We were hoping to get great news on that and get him on the field early but we will have to see in a few week’s time.

“He is going great in training but it is in the hands of the specialist as it should be.

“As a coach I would love to have him on the field but we have to make sure he is right.

“The main thing is that as soon as he is well he will return. If it is this year it is a bonus. We always thought it would be but now we will find out in a few weeks.

“He has done everything to suggest he can play but he has to wait to take part in full contact sessions. His long-term future is more important but once he is right he will be ready to go.”