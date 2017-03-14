Walne suffers injury blow

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Jordan Walne has returned to Salford, just one match into his loan spell with Oldham.

The Red Devils forward broke his hand during Oldham’s draw with Rochdale on Sunday, a game in which he scored on debut for the Championship club.

As a result, he will miss several weeks of action, prompting the Roughyeds to terminate his month-long loan.

It’s a cruel blow for Oldham head coach Scott Naylor, who had drafted in the forward due to a number of injuries within his pack.

In more positive news for the club, the club's Chairman, Chris Hamilton, has praised George Tyson for the way he returned from suspension.

The centre made his comeback from a four-game ban, after being sent off in a pre-season match with the Hornets.

Club chairman Chris Hamilton, meanwhile, has commended George Tyson for the way he handled personal pressure to come up with a superb performance in the Rochdale derby.

“It was a big test for him to return against the same opponents, but he handled it superbly and I would like to praise him publicly for that,” Hamilton said.

“He proved a lot of people wrong while still having a big game, and I’m delighted for him and very pleased at the way he conducted himself.”