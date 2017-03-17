Walsh reflects on frustrating Saints period ahead of reunion

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Luke Walsh has admitted he carries regrets from his time at St Helens ahead of their visit to his current club Catalans.

The Australian halfback spent three seasons with the Super League giants before opting to make the move to France for the 2017 season, despite initially leaving to return Down Under.

Following a successful maiden season in 2014 when the club won the Grand Final, a series of injuries meant Walsh’s final two years at the club were predominantly frustrating as Saints failed to reach another major final.

Ahead of the weekend’s game, the 29-year-old admitted he was not impressed with how his career in the red v panned out.

“Obviously 2014 was a great year,” he told TotalRL.

“But then I got the injury and the next two years, I wasn’t really happy with my form. There were too many injuries.”

Without Walsh, Keiron Cunningham’s side have struggled at the start of the season having suffered three defeats in their first four games.

An injury to Walsh’s replacement, Matty Smith has contributed to their shortcomings, with the England halfback currently sidelined as he recovers from a broken leg.

But Walsh is confident that the return of Smith will help the club turn the corner,

“I think injuries hasn’t helped, not having Matty Smith is going to be hard. They’ll get better definitely no doubt.

“Last week was very disappointing. We had a look at the video and now we want to build on that with a very strong response against Saints.

“It’s always good playing against your old club I suppose, I’m looking forward to it, it’s exciting.”