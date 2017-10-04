Walsh unclear on Catalans future – but says Million Pound Game must go

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Luke Walsh has insisted that the Million Pound Game concept must be scrapped – and says he has no idea what he will be doing in 2018 after guiding Catalans to survival on Saturday.

Walsh, who is now out of contract with the Dragons, had a major say in the club’s 26-10 win over Leigh in the Million Pound Game to ensure they will be in Super League in 2018.

But the scrum-half insisted he is not sure whether he’ll be playing for the club next year.

He said: “I don’t know what I’m doing – I’ve got nothing and I don’t want to talk about next year.

“The experience has been awesome; rugby is a rollercoaster and it’s been a tough year but I’ve made some great mates. The club as been good to me and I’ve enjoyed my time here, but we need to see what happens – whether I stay or go back home.”

Walsh’s representatives are understood to have spoken to other Super League clubs, but with the Dragons’ future now secure, it remains to be seen whether he will stay with Catalans.

Meanwhile, the half-back insisted that there was no cause to celebrate on Saturday evening – saying that the Million Pound Game concept and the contractual ramifications which come with it do not portray a good image for the game in this country.

He said: “No chance should this stay – it’s got to go in my opinion. The impact it has on players, you don’t have a contract if you lose: it’s a terrible feeling.

“Im not too sure what to do, but I don’t like the relegation thing. I’d probably go back to the old way of how things were done, but this, it’s just a crappy feeling.

“It’s not a good feeling, it’s not good for the game. They weren’t crying through joy of beating Leigh, it was through just getting it done. It’s big for the game in France we got it done and that’s the relief.”

But Walsh believes that with Steve McNamara in charge at Catalans, whether he is at the club or not in 2018, there are happier times ahead.

He said: “With Steve at the head of it now, the club is better placed. He’s been excellent since he came in and he’s really helped the boys. I can see better things coming for Catalans with him in charge.”