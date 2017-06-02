Walton signs new long-term deal at Featherstone

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Featherstone have tied down key utility Jason Walton to a new two-year deal.

The 26-year-old joined the club at the start of the year and has scored six tries in his first 10 appearances.

Walton, who has Super League experience with Salford and Wakefield, will now remain at the club until 2019.

“I had the option of extending my stay here by another season but I was more than happy to agree to what will be a third year here,” said Walton.

“I have really enjoyed my time here so far and, despite last weekend’s loss at the Summer Bash, I believe we are in a strong position.

“We have made the last eight of the Challenge Cup and are right in the thick of it at the top of the table.

“We want second place and we want to show what we are all about this weekend – against Hull KR.

“Last Saturday was nowhere near good enough but people will see a difference this weekend.

“Featherstone is a fantastic club and I am proud to be a part of what we are doing here. It is a club going places and we have massive ambitions.

“I am excited to see what the remainder of this season will bring and the years ahead.”

Head coach Jon Sharp added: “Jason has been fantastic, from the minute he set foot in the place.

“His attitude is exemplary and the way he worked overtime to shave two weeks of his rehabilitation time, to come back and get into the action earlier than expected, was superb.

“He gives 100% every single week, puts his body on the line and never takes a backwards step.

“His new contract is richly deserved and we look forward to seeing how he progresses over the months and years ahead.”