Wane ‘angry’ with finish to 2017 – and insists Wigan are motivated to right some wrongs

Wigan coach Shaun Wane has admitted he’s angry about the way their 2017 campaign fizzled out – saying their sixth-placed finish was ‘not Wigan standard’ as the eye up happier times in 2018.

The Warriors started the year by becoming world champions and even made the final of the Challenge Cup – but their league campaign was a frustrating one, failing to make the top four and suffering some heavy defeats along the way.

But, just a fortnight out from the start of the new season, Wane is confident the reaction from his players suggests happier times lie ahead for Wigan this year.

“I’m hungry, angry and just agitated about how we faded at the end of last year,” he said. “The way we went out is not Wigan standard.

“I can remember all of the games at the back end of the year and how I felt after them. Hopefully we’ve put things in place so that never happens again.

“There’s definitely a hunger there with the players and a bit of anger. Everybody’s writing us off and we’re motivated to put it right.”

Wane also admits he and his players have discussed criticisms of his side and insists they are only motivating his group to go one better in 2018.