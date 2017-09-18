Wane bitterly disappointed with Wigan

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Shaun Wane couldn’t contain his disappointment after Wigan’s play-off hopes were left hanging by a thread.

A 38-20 defeat to Castleford Tigers has left the defending champions needing other results to go their way to ensure they make the top four.

Wigan will first need to defeat Wakefield on Saturday, and then hope one of St Helens or Hull FC fall to defeat against Salford and Castleford respectively.

After their defeat to the Tigers, Wane admitted they had fallen short of the required standard.

“Too many individuals had days off today in our biggest game at the backend of the season, it’s really disappointing,” he said.

“We scored a few points in the second half but Cas just relaxed, they were way in front and we didn’t really deserve those tries. They were far better than us in lots of departments.

“I can’t tell you how disappointed I am.”

With their fate now out of their own hands, Wane said they must focus on what they can control themselves.

“We’ve done this. We’ve got ourselves into this. All we can control is what we do this week. We’ll start early tomorrow and go through video. It’s disappointing that we’re needing help.”