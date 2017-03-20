Wane confirms Farrell injury as problems mount for Wigan

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Shaun Wane has confirmed Liam Farrell will miss the next three weeks after pulling his calf in England training.

The back-row was absent for the club’s draw with Huddersfield after suffering the injury on Monday.

“He has a pull in his calf as well. He trained with England on Monday and that was it, he pulled it there. He never trained with us and he’s now out for three weeks.”

Farrell’s layoff is the latest blow for Shaun Wane who also lost captain Sean O’Loughling and Jack Wells during their stalemate with the Giants.

“It doesn’t feel like a defeat. Credit to them, they came with a game plan and the game was played at the pace they wanted.

“We were off, it was a flat game and we didn’t do much to get ourselves out of it.

“Coupled with the loss of personnel I am happy for the draw. Wells rolled his ankle and Lockers (O’Loughlin has a pull in his calf). We had to reshuffle. We have been good this year so I’m not going to ride them too hard for this.”

A full report is in Monday’s League Express. Get your copy in stores now or online at totalrl.com/le