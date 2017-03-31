Wane coy on tackle which ended Gildart’s game on Friday

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wigan coach Shaun Wane refused to shed any light on his opinion of the tackle which ended Oliver Gildart’s game prematurely on Friday night – as well as potentially ruling him out of next Thursday’s game against Castleford.

Gildart was involved in a telling moment just before half-time when Brett Ferres placed him in an apparent crusher tackle, which saw the Leeds forward sent to the sin bin during the Rhinos’ 26-18 win against Wigan.

But Wane said he would instead leave the Rugby Football League to determine the severity of the incident.

“I’ll let the RFL sort it,” he said. “But he (Gildart) is not good. It’s his neck; he couldn’t breathe and with the rulings, if he doesn’t go out, he’s done for the entire game. He was feeling shocking.”

Wane added that he felt the best team had won on the night, but he was frustrated his young side could not get over the line and deny Leeds a fourth straight win.

“I’m depressed,” he said. “I thought we could have won it, we were just dumb, we were not smart enough.

“We had a load of young kids who gave everything but at this level effort is not enough.

“I 100 per cent expected to win, we put 17 players out there who could have won and they’re devastated that they haven’t and I’m devastated.

“But I don’t want to take anything away from Leeds, who were the best team on the day.”

Wane also added that he does not expect to get any of his injured players back for next week’s game against league leaders Castleford.