Wane delighted with Wigan fightback

Shaun Wane was delighted with his side’s efforts after they came from 16-0 down to defeat Widnes Vikings.

Wigan were 16 points down after 27 minutes but scored 28 second-half points to get back to winning ways.

It was an impressive fightback by Wane’s side, and he was happy with what he’d seen.

“I was really pleased with how we responded in the second half,” he said.

“Being 16-0 down in this competition against a team that are flying like Widnes is tough, the fact we’ve come back from that and posted some points means I’m happy.

“We were more ruthless, we got to the end of our sets and were more composed in that final third and put them under pressure defensively too. I was happy with how we played in the second half.”

Joe Burgess scored a crucial try just before the break on his return, and Wane said he would remain in the team after replacing Liam Marshall.

“Liam tweaked his ankle and didn’t train in the early part of the week and I’ve got Joe ready to go so I decided to make that change.

“I’m happy with Marshy but Budgie has done enough to stay in now and that’s great for me (to have that competition for places). I’ll take another look at the forwards this week and see if we bring anyone in there.”