Wane disappointed with below-par Wigan

Shaun Wane admitted his side were “miles off” after suffering a sixth straight game without victory.

Wigan lost 39-26 to Hull FC after a poor first-half display saw them 26-4 down.

Four second-half tries saw the Warriors give themselves a chance, but Wane admitted he was unimpressed with the overall display.

“They were the best team. We were miles off and we were too loose and gave too many penalties away. We need to get back to good defence. It was a poor and soft start and we gave ourselves too much to do.

“We scored some tries in the second half but it wasn’t enough as we were out-muscled. We had too much defence to do and we have a lot to learn.

“We’re a confident bunch but we’re low on gas. Hull are the same with injuries but they coped better.”

