Wane discusses Canberra’s interest in Ryan Sutton

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wigan Warriors head coach Shaun Wane has issued a hands-off warning to any clubs considering a move for Ryan Sutton.

An article in League Express revealed NRL side Canberra Raiders are keen admirers of the 21-year-old, who has become a key member of Wigan’s pack.

However, Sutton is under contract at the Warriors, and Wane insists the prop is staying put.

“I’ve not heard that,” Wane told Wigan Today.

“But the fact is he’s under contract here next year and as far as I’m concerned he’s staying here.”

To read the full story, head to League Express, available in stores now or online at totalrl.com/le.